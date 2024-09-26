Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.48.
About Calbee
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.