Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.48.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

