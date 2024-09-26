Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Grows By 551.9%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Fletcher Building has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.