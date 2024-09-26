Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.77, but opened at $113.10. Micron Technology shares last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 25,833,613 shares traded.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 16.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

