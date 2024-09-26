Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 95.0%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

