Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declines By 92.3%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANA stock remained flat at $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

