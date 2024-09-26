Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 550.0% in September

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.17.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

