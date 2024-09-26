Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a growth of 552.0% from the August 31st total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Indivior Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 125,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

