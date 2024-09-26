Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.