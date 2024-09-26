Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.85. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,672,713 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 729,148 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 1,046,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after buying an additional 258,460 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

