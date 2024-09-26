Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM):

9/16/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/5/2024 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

