Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

