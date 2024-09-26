Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advantest stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 183,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,951. Advantest has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

