McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $302.69 and last traded at $301.77, with a volume of 144840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.47.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.22.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,958 shares of company stock worth $7,032,111 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

