Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 251.0% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 251.0% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.1 %

ARZGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 14,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

