Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.6 %
ARBKF traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,289. The company has a market capitalization of £583,852.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.