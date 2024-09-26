Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 3.6 %

ARBKF traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,289. The company has a market capitalization of £583,852.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

