Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

Shares of ATDS remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides data security, response, software, and service; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.