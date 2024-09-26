Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $136,272.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $136,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,609. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

