Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.69 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OHI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

