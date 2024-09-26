Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 257.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,528 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

