Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

