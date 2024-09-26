Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average of $268.97. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $203.36 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

