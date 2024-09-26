Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.51 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

