Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142,493 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

