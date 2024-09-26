Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 735.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $236.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.94.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

