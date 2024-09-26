Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Shares of WWD opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day moving average is $166.54.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

