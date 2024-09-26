Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,811 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in AECOM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 235,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

