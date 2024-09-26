Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,873 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.8 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.