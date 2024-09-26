The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

