Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,033,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

