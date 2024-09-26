Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 302 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,223 shares of company stock worth $42,156,623 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $143.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

