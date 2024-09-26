Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1,994.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

Pinterest stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 153.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

