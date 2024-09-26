Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,285 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Doximity by 31.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 265,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

