STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 120,616 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $236.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

