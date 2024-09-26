Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a growth of 690.4% from the August 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 70,663,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.