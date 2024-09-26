Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a growth of 690.4% from the August 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Fangdd Network Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 70,663,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Fangdd Network Group
