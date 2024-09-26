HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $216,044.08 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008934 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001123 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.72 or 0.99686569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004743 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $243,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

