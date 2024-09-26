Metars Genesis Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002300 BTC on major exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $125.82 million and $105,205.31 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00261435 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.45949688 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,368.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

