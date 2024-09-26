BitTorrent-New Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $917.00 million and $20.57 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001443 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000092 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $16,699,975.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

