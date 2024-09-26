MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.44 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, MELD has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and approximately $958,001.84 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01318623 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,173,406.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

