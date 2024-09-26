PayPal USD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $708.97 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a market cap of $708.97 million and approximately $30.98 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 709,311,465 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 702,991,016.783881. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99958149 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $25,904,032.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

