Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $282.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $293.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.