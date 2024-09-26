LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LKQ were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after acquiring an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 230.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 705,040 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.08 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.