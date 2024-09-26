Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NOV were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 182,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in NOV by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 247,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Stock Down 3.7 %

NOV stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.