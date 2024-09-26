Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 449 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Generac were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac stock opened at $147.61 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

