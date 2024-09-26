Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,094,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,934,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,407,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.