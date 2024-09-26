Short Interest in HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Rises By 700.0%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock remained flat at $31.00 during trading on Thursday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

