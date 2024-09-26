Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.17

Conflux (CFX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $746.71 million and $50.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,945.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.02 or 0.00543554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00104410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00253718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00031032 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00035645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00079419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,047,017,454 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,518,209 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,046,882,182.09 with 4,434,382,167.74 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15670798 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $42,981,808.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

