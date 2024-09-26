Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 743.3%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a growth of 743.3% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

