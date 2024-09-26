Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 743.3%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a growth of 743.3% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,908. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
