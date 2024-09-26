Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $261.91 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $261.91 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.33 or 0.99829906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008228 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00062137 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02553705 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $12,866,693.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.