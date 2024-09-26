KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $608,368.91 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00012608 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $965.48 million and approximately $608,368.91 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,906,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,906,971 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

