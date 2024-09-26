MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.39 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $242.79 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $40.36 or 0.00062137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.33 or 0.99829906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008228 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,016,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 39.88725036 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $11,001,597.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.