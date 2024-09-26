JUST Price Hits $0.0294 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $290.64 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00263658 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.